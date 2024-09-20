China to Gradually Resume Fishery Imports from Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan and China said Friday that they have agreed that China will gradually resume imports of Japanese fishery products by easing restrictions imposed last year after Japan began releasing tritium-containing treated water from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant into the sea.

The timing of the resumption remains uncertain.

On the day, the Japanese government released a document stating that the Chinese side will adjust the restrictions and steadily restore imports of fishery products that meet standards, after the International Atomic Energy Agency's monitoring of the water releases is strengthened.

"It's not clear exactly when" China will resume fishery imports from Japan, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters. A senior Japanese Foreign Ministry official said, "(The resumption) will change the situation, but we cannot say the timing."

The Japanese government will continue to urge China to immediately lift the import restrictions.

