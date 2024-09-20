2024 Japan Mobility Show to Highlight Biz Interaction

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association said Friday that this year's Japan Mobility Show to be held next month will focus on business-matching opportunities for startups and companies related to automobiles.

The 2024 event aims to encourage companies to create new businesses including those related to mobility.

It will be held at the Makuhari Messe convention center in the city of Chiba, east of Tokyo, Oct. 15-18, jointly with the CEATEC international trade show for digital technologies. JAMA expects more than 200 companies to take part in this year's event, dubbed Bizweek.

Previously known as the Tokyo Motor Show, the event changed its name to the Japan Mobility Show last year.

