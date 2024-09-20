Applications Start for Traditional Japanese Culture Test

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--An organization jointly established by Jiji Press, The Japan Times Ltd. and others on Friday started accepting applications for the Traditional Japanese Culture Test, which will be held for the first time from November.

The test aims to support and develop Japan's traditional culture and industry through education. Applicants who score 70 pct or over will pass the test and receive a certificate.

The second and third grade tests will be conducted from Nov. 29 to Jan. 31 on computers at about 300 test centers operated by CBT-Solutions Inc. across the country. Applications will be accepted until Jan. 28. Fees are 9,900 yen for the second-grade test and 7,480 yen for the third-grade test.

Also on Friday, the organization, Japan Traditional Culture Testing Association, published an official textbook covering various topics including ceramics, dyeing and weaving, architecture, tea ceremony, and traditional entertainment such as kabuki.

