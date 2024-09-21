LDP Candidates Bring Individuality thru Diplomacy Proposals

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--The nine candidates in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's Sept. 27 presidential election are trying to underline their differences through their unique proposals on Japan's diplomacy and security.

Many have presented policy proposals different from the current administration's ways. One has suggested establishing a collective security framework in Asia, while another seeks a revision of Japan's three nonnuclear principles of not possessing or making nuclear weapons or allowing them to be brought into the country.

The feasibility of such proposals, however, is unclear.

Among the nine candidates in the race to pick Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's successor is 67-year-old former LDP Secretary-General Shigeru Ishiba.

In a stump speech delivered in the streets of Tokyo on Thursday, Ishiba, former defense minister, emphasized the need for an Asian version of NATO.

