Father Opens Hot Spring Inn to Realize Late Daughter's Dream

Newsfrom Japan

Nihonmatsu, Fukushima Pref., Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--The father of a murdered Vietnamese girl has opened a Japanese-style hot spring inn in Nihonmatsu, Fukushima Prefecture, to realize her dream of connecting Japan and Vietnam.

Le Thi Nhat Linh was killed when she was 9 by the then head of the association of parents and teachers at her elementary school in Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, in March 2017.

Her father, Le Anh Hao, 42, looked back at the time and said he could not get out of his house for a while because he was scared.

He thought about going back to his home country, but he opened a Vietnamese restaurant in April 2021 as the daughter hoped to cook Vietnamese dishes for her friends in Japan.

But the restaurant fared poorly, affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, he learned that the building of a closed inn was on sale in the northeastern city of Nihonmatsu.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]