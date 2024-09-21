Heavy Rain Emergency Warnings Issued for Ishikawa Pref.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Meteorological Agency on Saturday issued heavy rain emergency warnings for the cities of Wajima and Suzu and the town of Noto, all in Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture.

According to the land ministry, four people involved in road restoration work have gone missing in Wajima.

The agency issued the warnings at 10:50 a.m., urging local residents to secure their own safety immediately.

Linear precipitation zones, or strings of developed rain clouds that often bring torrential rain, formed over the northern part of the central Japan peninsula on Saturday morning.

The agency announced information of record-breaking short-period rainfall in Wajima and Noto, which both had rainfall of over 100 millimeters in an hour.

