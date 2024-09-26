Central Japan City Creates "Dementia Help Mark"

Newsfrom Japan

Obu, Aichi Pref., Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--The central Japan city of Obu, Aichi Prefecture, has created an orange-colored "dementia help mark" to make it easier for people to talk to dementia sufferers in need of support.

The step was proposed by Ryuichi Takai, 74, who lost his father with dementia in a train accident. "I hope the help mark will become available nationwide to reduce as much as possible the number of people who have to feel the same kind of grief I did," Takai said.

Similar to the red-colored help mark created by the Tokyo metropolitan government and now widely used, the dementia help mark is designed to signal that the holders need help and consideration when such needs are not externally visible.

The orange-colored help mark was unveiled at an event in Obu on Saturday, the first World Alzheimer's Day since Japan's basic law on dementia took effect to promote an inclusive society.

Takai's father was 91 years old when the accident occurred in December 2007 at Central Japan Railway Co.'s Kyowa station in the city.

