1 Dead in Rain Disaster in Noto Peninsula

Kanazawa, Ishikawa Pref., Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--One death was confirmed in the city of Suzu in the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture as the central Japan peninsula was lashed by heavy rain Saturday.

According to Ishikawa, three people of Suzu, the city of Wajima and the town of Noto, all in the peninsula, were missing. The land ministry said that four people involved in road restoration work went missing in Wajima.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued heavy rain emergency warnings for Wajima, Suzu and Noto at 10:50 a.m., urging local residents to secure their own safety immediately.

All these municipalities were hit hard by the 7.6-magnitude Noto Peninsula earthquake Jan. 1.

On Saturday morning, linear precipitation zones, or strings of developed rain clouds that often bring torrential rain, formed over the northern part of the peninsula.

