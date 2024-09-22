Japan, U.S., Australia, India to Cooperate in Maritime Security

Newsfrom Japan

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--Leaders from the Quad countries of Japan, the United States, Australia and India on Saturday agreed to enhance cooperation in maritime security amid China's increasing coercive moves in waters off Asia.

In a meeting near Wilmington, Delaware, the Quad leaders of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, U.S. President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi adopted a joint statement.

The Wilmington Declaration said the leaders "are seriously concerned about the situation in the East and South China seas." The leaders also agreed to strengthen collaboration in maritime security, including through joint monitoring of suspicious vessels in the Indo-Pacific region.

The four countries, along with other partner nations, have been cooperating in such monitoring activities, particularly in response to China's illicit fishing practices. Starting in 2025, coast guard staff from Japan, Australia, and India will board U.S. Coast Guard patrol vessels for limited periods to observe sea law enforcement activities.

The declaration said that the four countries will also start a joint training program in the maritime security area.

