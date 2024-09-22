1 Dead, 11 Missing as Heavy Rain Hits Noto Peninsula

Newsfrom Japan

Kanazawa, Ishikawa Pref., Sept. 22 (Jiji Press)--One person had been confirmed dead with 11 others missing in Ishikawa Prefecture as of Sunday morning, as heavy rain continued to hit the Noto Peninsula in the central Japan prefecture.

According to the prefectural government, one person died in the city of Suzu on Saturday, and a total of three people were missing in the city of Wajima and the town of Noto. All these municipalities in the northern part of the peninsula had been severely damaged by the 7.6-magnitude earthquake that rocked the region Jan. 1.

Furthermore, the land ministry and local fire authorities said that four people, including workers involved in restoration work on a national road, were missing in Wajima, while contact had been lost with four residents, including a junior high school student, after the Tsukada River in the same city overflowed.

At 10:10 a.m. Sunday, the Japan Meteorological Agency downgraded the heavy rain emergency warning in place since Saturday morning for Wajima, Suzu and Noto to a regular heavy rain warning. But it continued calling for strict vigilance against landslides, inundation in low-lying areas and swollen rivers.

The rain lashed many parts of Japan from the Tohoku northeastern region to the Kyushu southwestern region Sunday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]