6 Dead in Noto Peninsula Rain Disaster

Newsfrom Japan

Kanazawa, Ishikawa Pref., Sept. 22 (Jiji Press)--Six people had been confirmed dead in Ishikawa Prefecture as of late Sunday after heavy rain hit the Noto Peninsula in the central Japan prefecture from the previous day.

According to the prefectural government, one person died in the city of Suzu on Saturday.

In the city of Wajima the next day, an elderly man was found dead during searches in and around the Tsukada River, while the bodies of two elderly women were discovered elsewhere in Wajima, police and fire authorities said.

Also in Wajima, two people found in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest near a tunnel on a national road were later confirmed dead. One of the two was a construction worker involved in restoration work on the road.

At the site near the tunnel, some people had gone missing. On Sunday, eight people, including construction workers, were found and sent to hospital. None of them were in life-threatening condition.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]