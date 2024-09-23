U.N. Future Summit Begins; World Leaders Pledge Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Summit of the Future began at the U.N. headquarters in New York on Sunday for a two-day run, with participants adopting an outcome document vowing to strengthen international cooperation to resolve an array of problems facing global society.

In the document adopted on the first day, titled the Pact for the Future, participating world leaders vowed to take actions in 56 areas to realize a sustainable and peaceful world.

The summit comes at a time when many natural disasters have occurred around the world and the conflicts in Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia, and the Middle East are deepening.

While aiming to eradicate poverty and starvation, the pact included the goal of "tripling renewable energy capacity globally and doubling the global average annual rate of energy efficiency improvements by 2030."

In the field of security, the document said, "We will advance the goal of a world free of nuclear weapons."

