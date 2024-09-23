Death Toll from Noto Peninsula Heavy Rain Rises to 7

Newsfrom Japan

Kanazawa, Ishikawa Pref., Sept. 23 (Jiji Press)--The death toll from the recent torrential rain that hit the northern part of the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, has risen to seven, authorities said Monday.

A man who was rescued in the Machino district in the city of Wajima was newly confirmed to have died, according to the Ishikawa prefectural police department and other sources.

Of the seven deaths in the prefecture, six were in Wajima and one in the city of Suzu.

On Monday, operations to search for those who went missing in the rain disaster continued in the northern part of the peninsula, with a total of about 400 people, including firefighters, police officers and Self-Defense Forces troops, taking part.

In Wajima on Sunday, an elderly man was found dead in the Tsukada River. In the city's Machino district, the bodies of two elderly women were discovered. Two people were found in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest near a tunnel on a national road in Wajima and were later confirmed dead.

