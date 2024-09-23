Imanaga Earns Season's 15th Win, Record for Japanese Lefty in MLB

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles, Sept. 22 (Jiji Press)--Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga picked up his 15th win of the season on Sunday, recording the largest number of wins by a Japanese left-hander in a single regular season in the U.S. Major League Baseball.

Imanaga, who started in the game with the Washington Nationals in Chicago, gave up no runs in the seven innings while allowing six hits.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, batting first as designated hitter in a home game with Colorado Rockies, went for 4-for-5, contributing to his team's 6-5 walk-off win. He blasted his 53rd, solo home run in the ninth inning in the game. Ohtani also stole two bases, bringing his stolen base tally this season to 55.

In addition, with two runs scored, the Dodgers star reached 128 runs this season, setting a new single-season record by a Japanese player in the MLB. The previous record high was 127 runs scored in the 2001 season by then Seattle Mariners player Ichiro Suzuki.

Right-hander Yu Darvish, who started for the San Diego Padres in a game against the Chicago White Sox, achieved 2,000 strikeouts in his MLB career, the first such milestone by a Japanese pitcher in the major league.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]