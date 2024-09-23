Japan, Mongolia Leaders Affirm Defense Equipment Accord

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh on Sunday confirmed that the two countries have effectively reached an agreement in negotiations on concluding a bilateral pact for defense equipment and technology transfers.

Meeting for about 40 minutes in New York, the two leaders agreed that Japan and Mongolia will aim to sign the pact at an early date.

The pact is designed to allow the two countries to export defense equipment and technologies to each other and to ensure their appropriate management after the transfers.

Once the pact is signed, the Japanese government plans to accelerate negotiations with Mongolia on items to be exported.

Kishida and Khurelsukh also discussed responses to North Korea. They affirmed that Japan and Mongolia will continue working closely together, including urging North Korea to completely implement U.N. Security Council resolutions regarding the country.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]