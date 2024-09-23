Kamikawa, Wang to Discuss Safety of Japanese in China

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said Monday that she plans to hold a meeting with her Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, in New York on Monday afternoon local time.

She made the remark in talks with reporters at Haneda Airport in Tokyo just before leaving for the United States.

Kamikawa said that she will take up in the talks with Wang last week's fatal stabbing of a Japanese schoolboy in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, southern China. "I will strongly urge the Chinese side to fully explain the facts (about the incident) and to ensure the safety of Japanese people (in China), especially children," she said.

On an agreement between the Japanese and Chinese governments announced last week that China will ease its blanket import ban on Japanese fisheries products, Kamikawa said, "We hope to further deepen discussions so that the import restrictions will be fully removed."

China introduced the ban in August 2023, soon after Japan started to release treated water containing tritium, a radioactive substance, into the sea from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power station in northeastern Japan.

