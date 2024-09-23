Noda Elected New Head of Japan's Main Opposition CDP

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 23 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda was elected new leader of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan on Monday, setting the stage for redoubling efforts to have the main opposition party seize power from the Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling bloc.

He defeated former CDP chief Yukio Edano 232 points to 180 points in a runoff.

Noda, 67, said in an address later that he plans to draw up an outline of members of the party's new leadership team Tuesday, and started work to pick key officials, including secretary-general. His term of office as CDP chief will run until the end of September 2027.

In 2011, Noda became the third prime minister under the administration led by the former Democratic Party of Japan, a predecessor of the CDP.

But he created a split in the party by pushing a consumption tax hike, which had not been included in his campaign pledges. This resulted in the DPJ suffering a huge setback in the 2012 election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, and the LDP and its ally, Komeito, taking the reins of government again.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]