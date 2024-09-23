Japan Urges China to Ensure Safety of Japanese Nationals

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Sept. 23 (Jiji Press)--A senior Japanese official urged China on Monday to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals in the country following the fatal stabbing of a Japanese schoolboy in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, southern China, last week.

Meeting with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong in Beijing, Yoshifumi Tsuge, Japan's state minister for foreign affairs, also called on the Chinese side to get to the bottom of the incident, including the motive of the suspect, as early as possible.

To prevent a recurrence, Tsuge called for thorough actions to be taken against groundless and malicious anti-Japanese posts on Chinese social media.

He also emphasized the need for Japan and China to cooperate to ensure safety at Japanese schools in China, such as exchanging information and devising measures to be taken when children commute to and come home from school.

Sun reiterated feelings of regret and profound grief over the latest incident.

