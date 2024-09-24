Russian Warplane Violates Japanese Airspace 3 Times Mon.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry said Monday that a patrol aircraft from the Russian military violated Japanese airspace off the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido three times the same day.

In response, fighter jets of the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force were scrambled and issued a warning by using for the first time "flares," which emit intense heat and light.

The Japanese government lodged an extremely strong protest to Russia through diplomatic channels and urged it not to repeat airspace violation.

It is the first time since 2019 that a Russian military aircraft has violated Japanese airspace.

"(The latest Russian action) is extremely regrettable, and we will be on full alert and will thoroughly conduct surveillance activities," Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters Monday.

