Kishida Calls for More Investments in Japan

New York, Sept. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called for more investments in his country at a Bloomberg event in New York on Monday.

He asked U.S. asset management firms and others to expand their operations in Japan.

Kishida touted the achievements of his economic policy, including expanding tax incentives for small-lot investments and promoting corporate governance reform.

Japanese stock prices have hit record highs and the total market capitalization on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's top-tier Prime section has exceeded 1,000 trillion yen for the first time ever, he said.

He voiced confidence that Japan's economic reform aimed at making it a leading nation in asset management will continue even after he steps down.

