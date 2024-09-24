Kishida Pledges Japan's Continued Support for Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday vowed that his country will continue providing its full support to Ukraine in the fight against Russia's invasion.

At his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York, Kishida said that he had decided to stand up to Russia's outrageous act that shakes the very foundations of the international order, based on a sense of urgency that Ukraine today could be East Asia tomorrow.

Touching on his visit to Kyiv in March last year, Kishida said Japan would continue to do utmost to support Ukraine.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for Japanese assistance to Ukraine. Relations between Japan and Ukraine have been growing stronger, he said, citing a bilateral agreement on support and cooperation signed in June.

The Ukrainian president presented Kishida with the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise I award to recognize the Japanese leader's achievements in boosting bilateral ties.

