Kamikawa Urges China to Ensure Safety of Japanese Nationals

New York, Sept. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa on Monday urged China to implement concrete measures to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals, after a Japanese schoolboy was fatally stabbed in China last week.

In an hourlong meeting at the U.N. headquarters in New York, Kamikawa called on Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to provide an explanation on Wednesday's attack on the 10-year-old, who was on his way to a Japanese school in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province.

She also requested that China implement measures to prevent a similar incident from happening again, as well as crack down on anti-Japanese social media posts that are both baseless and malicious.

China needs to tackle head-on issues that are standing in the way of bilateral exchanges and work on improving the situation, Kamikawa said.

Wang said that the attack was accidental and an isolated event, and that his government will handle the matter based on law.

