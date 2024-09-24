Noda Picks Ogawa as CDP Secretary-General

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 24 (Jiji Press)--Yoshihiko Noda, new president of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, on Tuesday picked former party policy chief Junya Ogawa, 53, as secretary-general.

Noda also named Kazuhiko Shigetoku, a 53-year-old member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, as new chairman of the party's Policy Research Committee.

Hirofumi Ryu, 59, who was senior deputy chairman of the party's Diet Affairs Committee, was named chairman of the committee.

Noda retained Hiroshi Ogushi, 59, as chairman of the party's Election Strategy Committee, to prepare for a possible general election, while newly appointing him to double as CDP executive deputy president.

Those appointments were approved at a meeting of CDP lawmakers.

