Hitachi, Nvidia Collaborate on Railway Maintenance Service

Newsfrom Japan

Berlin, Sept. 24 (Jiji Press)--Hitachi Rail Ltd., a London-headquartered subsidiary of Japan's Hitachi Ltd., said Tuesday that it will launch a railway maintenance service utilizing U.S. semiconductor giant Nvidia Corp.'s artificial intelligence technology

The service will allow railway operators to gather data on vehicle bodies, railways and communication devices from sensors on train cars. By analyzing such data, AI trained with relevant know-how will help operators quickly identify problems.

This is the first collaboration in railway business between the Hitachi group and Nvidia. In March, Hitachi announced that it would work with Nvidia to apply AI to a wide range of businesses.

Hitachi Rail plans to sell the new service to railway operators worldwide by highlighting its collaboration with Nvidia.

The AI-based service is expected to enable efficient replacement of parts, reducing vehicle repair costs by up to 15 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]