50-Centimeter Tsunami Seen on Remote Tokyo Islands

Tokyo, Sept. 24 (Jiji Press)--Tsunami waves of up to 50 centimeters were observed on Tokyo's remote islands Tuesday morning after a 5.9-magnitude earthquake occurred in nearby waters.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami advisory for the Izu and Ogasawara islands after the quake struck off Torishima in the island chain at around 8:14 a.m.

Tsunami waves of 50 centimeters and 20 centimeters reached Hachijojima at 8:58 a.m. and Kozushima at 9:34 a.m., respectively. Those of 10 centimeters were seen on Miyakejima and Izu Oshima.

The tsunami advisory was lifted at 11 a.m.

The Japan Coast Guard had urged caution after confirming a color change on the surface in the waters north of Torishima on Wednesday. It is not yet known whether an undersea eruption caused the latest earthquake and tsunami.

