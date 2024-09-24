Japan, NATO Leaders Agree to Boost Ties

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday agreed to further bolster Japan-NATO ties, even after they have stepped down from their respective posts.

During their 20-minute talks in New York, the two outgoing leaders shared their understanding on the significance of Japan-NATO relations at a time when the security environment has become precarious.

Kishida said that the security of the Euro-Atlantic and the Indo-Pacific is inseparable.

Stoltenberg thanked Kishida for becoming the first Japanese prime minister to attend a NATO summit, with this year's summit being the third consecutive such event participated by Kishida.

Kishida is expected to step down as prime minister on Oct. 1, while Stoltenberg's term as secretary-general will end on the same day.

