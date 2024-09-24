Japan Promotes Tourism, Food at New York Event

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's government promoted Japanese tourism and food at an event in New York Monday.

Products including sake and traditional "Wajima-nuri" lacquerware produced in Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, which was hit by a deadly earthquake on Jan. 1, were introduced.

The event was part of efforts to promote visits to Japan and help the recovery of areas damaged in the 7.6-magnitude earthquake.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told the event that Japan has a variety of attractiveness such as cultural and natural heritage sites and food culture.

He made the comments while referring to former gold mines on Sado Island in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, which were recently registered as a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site.

