Japan, U.S., S. Korea Agree to Hold Summit by Year-End

New York, Sept. 23 (Jiji Press)--The foreign ministers of Japan, the United States and South Korea on Monday agreed that their countries will hold a trilateral summit by the end of this year to establish a mechanism for cooperation.

In their meeting held in New York, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul confirmed that their countries have advanced cooperation in a wide range of areas since their leaders held a summit at Camp David near Washington in August last year.

The foreign ministers also agreed to continue to strengthen the trilateral cooperation.

The ministers reiterated their serious concern over North Korea's nuclear and missile development programs, affirming their policy of dealing with the threat from Pyongyang through the U.N. Security Council and cooperation with like-minded countries.

Kamikawa expressed gratitude for the support of the United States and South Korea in efforts to resolve the issue of abductions of Japanese nationals by North Korea decades ago.

