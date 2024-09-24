Japan's Kamikawa Urges Iran to Exercise Restraint

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa on Monday urged Iran to exercise maximum restraint over the tense situation in the Middle East.

During a meeting in New York with her Iranian counterpart, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Kamikawa highlighted the importance of avoiding a cycle of violence in the region.

Kamikawa and Araghchi agreed to continue the multilayered dialogue between Japan and Iran, including at the foreign minister level.

Kamikawa also called for restraint from the Iranian-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and the Houthi pro-Iranian militants in Yemen, while stressing the importance of the safety of navigation in the Red Sea and the Persian Gulf.

The ministers exchanged views on Iran's nuclear development, with Kamikawa calling on Iran to take constructive steps to restore its nuclear deal with major powers. She also expressed serious concern about Iran's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia.

