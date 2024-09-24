Nippon Steel to Sell All Shares in S. Korea's Posco

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 24 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Steel Corp. said Tuesday it will sell all the shares it owns in South Korea's Posco Holdings Inc., in a bid to improve its capital efficiency.

The Japanese steelmaker will decide when to sell the Posco shares while monitoring market conditions and other factors. The proceeds are estimated to total about 115 billion yen.

Since 2000, the two companies have promoted cross-shareholdings and technology exchanges under a strategic partnership agreement. But Nippon Steel reduced its stake in Posco from 5.04 pct in 2006 to 3.42 pct in 2016.

The two companies' partnership will continue after the share sale.

Nippon Steel said that the impact of the sale on its earnings for the business year through March 2025 is not yet known.

