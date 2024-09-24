BOJ to Carefully Monitor Markets, Overseas Economies: Ueda

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Sept. 24 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said Tuesday the central bank will carefully monitor financial markets and overseas economies while managing its monetary policy.

The BOJ finds it "necessary to carefully assess factors such as developments in financial and capital markets at home and abroad, as well as overseas economic situations behind these developments," Ueda said in a speech in the western Japan city of Osaka.

"We have enough time to do so," he added, signaling again that the bank will not rush its next interest rate hike.

He also noted that "the upside risk to inflation reflecting higher import prices has become smaller" with the yen having rebounded from historic lows against the dollar.

The BOJ decided at a policy meeting last week to keep its policy interest rate unchanged after raising it to around 0.25 pct at its July meeting.

