Nippon Steel Reapplies for U.S. Steel Buyout Screening

Tokyo, Sept. 24 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Steel Corp. has reapplied for a U.S. government review of its plan to acquire United States Steel Corp., it was learned Tuesday.

The move is expected to push back the deadline of the review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States by 90 days from Monday. A decision on whether to allow the buyout will likely come after the Nov. 5 U.S. presidential election as a result.

U.S. media outlets had reported that the CFIUS would allow Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel to resubmit their application. The committee has apparently determined that more time is needed to scrutinize the deal’s impact on national security.

Early this month, foreign media reports said that U.S. President Joe Biden was planning to block the acquisition. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, both candidates in the U.S. presidential race, have expressed opposition to the deal.

