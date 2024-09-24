Univ. of Tokyo Decides to Raise Tuition by 100,000 Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 24 (Jiji Press)--The University of Tokyo on Tuesday formally decided to raise its annual tuition fees by some 100,000 yen from the next academic year starting in April 2025, its first tuition hike in 20 years.

The prestigious national university said it “is committed to continuously striving for various means of securing financial resources to perpetually improve and enhance the educational and learning environment for our current and future students.”

“This tuition fee revision is one of the foundational improvement measures aimed at realizing its implementation,” the university said in a statement after approving the increase at an executive meeting the same day.

Other universities may follow suit.

The standard annual tuition at national universities in Japan stands at 535,800 yen under an education ministry ordinance, with the upper limit set at 642,960 yen.

