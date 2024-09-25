FOCUS: Japan Sends Firm Warning Using Flares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's first use of flares in response to airspace violation by foreign military aircraft was intended to show a resolute stance toward active military activities near the country by Russia and China, a Japanese Defense Ministry official said.

The Japanese Air Self-Defense Force used flares for the first time to issue a warning when a Russian military aircraft repeatedly violated Japanese airspace off the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido on Monday.

"We needed to show a firm attitude against Russia and China, which have been actively engaging in operations near Japan," the ministry official said.

Countries are allowed to take a stern response against unauthorized access into their airspace, which is against international law, with options including shooting down the intruder.

The Russian patrol aircraft flew just north of Rebun Island off Hokkaido for around five hours from 12:50 p.m. Monday local time. The aircraft flew in circles and zigzags in the area, breaching the Japanese airspace three times.

