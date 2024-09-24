BOJ Tankan Likely to Show Flat Sentiment DI for Big Makers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan's "tankan" quarterly survey for September, due out Oct. 1, will show no change in major Japanese manufacturers' business sentiment, according to forecasts by think tanks.

Recoveries in automobile production and semiconductor demand are believed to have been offset by slowdowns in foreign economies, such as China, the 16 research institutes pointed out.

According to their average estimate, the September tankan's headline diffusion index for large manufacturers' current business conditions will stand at plus 13, unchanged from the June reading.

The resumption of vehicle production by Toyota Motor Corp. and some other major Japanese automakers has failed to push up the DI because the fallout from the output halt due to type approval test frauds has lingered, the NLI Research Institute added.

The think tanks' average projection for leading nonmanufacturers' current sentiment DI came to plus 32, down one point.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]