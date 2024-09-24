Japan Princess Aiko Cancels Visit to Quake-Hit Noto Peninsula

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Aiko has canceled her visit to earthquake-hit areas in the Noto Peninsula, which had floods and landslides due to last weekend's heavy rain, the Imperial Household Agency said Tuesday.

The princess, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, was to visit the town of Shika on Saturday and the city of Nanao on Sunday to inspect temporary buildings and others. Both municipalities in Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, had been hit hard by the Jan. 1 quake that rocked the peninsula.

Considering the prefecture's situation after the rain, the agency decided to call off her trip after consulting with the Imperial couple and the princess.

The trip was to be the first occasion for the 22-year-old princess to perform official duties outside Tokyo alone.

After the cancellation, the first such occasion will be her trip to Saga Prefecture in the Kyushu southwestern region from Oct. 11 to 12 to watch this year's Japan Games, renamed from the National Sports Festival, according to the agency.

