Japan, Others Call for Protection of Humanitarian Personnel

Sydney, Sept. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan and eight other countries, including Britain and Australia, have released a joint statement calling for better protection of humanitarian personnel working in conflict zones.

Following many cases in which aid workers were killed in the Gaza Strip and elsewhere, the nine countries said they aim to adopt a special declaration urging improved safeguarding of humanitarian personnel.

Civilian aid workers who engage in providing food, water and medical care are supposed to be protected under international humanitarian law.

However, "respect for international humanitarian law is severely undermined," the statement said.

In the Palestinian region of Gaza Strip, over 300 humanitarian workers, including from Britain and Australia, have been killed since the start of the fighting there in October 2023.

