G-7 Foreign Chiefs Affirm Unity over Middle East Crisis

New York, Sept. 23 (Jiji Press)--The foreign ministers from the Group of Seven major democracies in New York on Monday affirmed their policy of working together to realize an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and release Hamas-held hostages.

Expressing concerns over rising tensions in the Middle East, the ministers from Japan, the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Italy and Germany plus the European Union also shared the importance of providing humane aid for people in Gaza and preventing violence and conflict from spreading throughout the region.

As for the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a chair's statement said the ministers "strongly condemned the serious violations of international humanitarian law perpetrated by Russia's forces in Ukraine, which have caused a devastating impact on the civilian population."

Furthermore, the participants called for strengthening the functions of the U.N. General Assembly and reforming the Security Council.

During the meeting, Japan's Yoko Kamikawa sought G-7 cooperation in maintaining the safety of Europe, the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific, saying the security of the three regions is inseparable.

