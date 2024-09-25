Death Toll from Rain Disaster Rises to 8 in Noto Peninsula

Newsfrom Japan

Wajima, Ishikawa Pref., Sept. 24 (Jiji Press)--The death toll from the disaster caused by last weekend's heavy rain rose to eight in the northern part of the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, on Tuesday.

Search operations continued after the end of the crucial 72-hour window since the Japan Meteorological Agency issued a heavy rain emergency warning for the northern part of the peninsula Saturday morning. In a disaster, survival rates tend to fall rapidly after the period.

More than 360 people were newly found to be isolated in areas to which access had been cut off. Work was underway to clear roads blocked due to landslides.

According to the prefectural government, the disaster left six people dead in the city of Wajima and one in the city of Suzu. Two people were missing, and five more remained unaccounted for.

One person was found in a search operation in the town of Otani in Suzu, but the person was later confirmed dead, according to local fire department and other sources. Police are working to identify whether the person was a 79-year-old woman who went missing in Otani.

