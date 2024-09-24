Kamikawa Seeks Punishment of Japan Schoolboy Stabber

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa on Monday urged China to strictly punish the suspect in the fatal stabbing of a Japanese schoolboy in China last week.

In an hourlong meeting at the U.N. headquarters in New York, Kamikawa strongly called on Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to speed up investigations into the suspect's motive, which is still unknown, and other details behind Wednesday's attack on the 10-year-old, who was on his way to a Japanese school in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, southern China.

Wang asked his Japanese counterpart to respond calmly to the incident.

Kamikawa demanded that Beijing implement concrete measures to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals and that it crack down on anti-Japanese social media posts that are baseless and malicious.

China needs to tackle head-on issues that are standing in the way of bilateral exchanges and seriously work on improving the situation, Kamikawa said.

