Death Toll Rises to 9 after Noto Peninsula Rain

Wajima, Ishikawa Pref., Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--The death toll after last weekend's heavy rain that caused floods and landslides in the northern part of the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, rose to nine on Wednesday.

A woman's body was found in the city of Wajima on Wednesday morning.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, a total of 157 people were isolated at 16 locations in seven districts, according to the prefecture.

At evacuation centers in 31 locations in Wajima, the city of Suzu and the town of Noto, all in the northern part of the peninsula, 514 people were taking shelter.

Some 1,700 households were without electricity, while water supplies were cut to about 5,000 households.

