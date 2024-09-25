Flying Car Operators to Give Up Commercial Flights at Osaka Expo

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--All four groups are considering abandoning plans for commercial flying car operations at the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, a city in western Japan, people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The groups face delays in obtaining state safety certificates for their flying cars, likely making them unable to complete necessary preparations in time, the people said.

The four groups--ANA Holdings Inc., Japan Airlines, Marubeni Corp. and Skydrive Inc.--are expected to end up operating demonstration flights at the Expo.

Using flying cars to transport visitors had been a key project that materializes the Expo's concept of "People's Living Lab," a laboratory for a future society.

