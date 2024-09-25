Digital Salaries Paid to Employees of SoftBank Group Firms

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese telecommunications and investment company SoftBank Group Corp. and nine affiliated firms paid digital salaries to their employees on Wednesday, in the first such initiative in Japan.

Employees asking that part of their salaries be paid to their accounts under cashless payment services received their pay through smartphone payment platform PayPay, which is operated by PayPay Corp., a SoftBank Group affiliate.

The maximum amount of money that can be received under the program is set at 200,000 yen.

SoftBank Group hopes to create an environment in which other companies can also offer digital salaries to their employees.

Japan started allowing digital salary payments in April 2023. PayPay was approved as the first payment platform by the labor ministry on Aug. 9 this year. Over 300 companies have contacted PayPay since then asking about introducing digital salary payments, the company said.

