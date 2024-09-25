Japan FTC Inspects VMware on Suspicion of Tie-In Sales

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Fair Trade Commission on Wednesday conducted an on-site inspection of the Tokyo office of VMware, a unit of U.S. semiconductor firm Broadcom Inc., on suspicion of tie-in sales and abuse of dominant position, both prohibited by the antimonopoly law, informed sources said.

VMware is suspected of bundling unnecessary products with its server virtualization software around January-March this year, according to the sources.

As VMware had a share of 80 pct in Japan's server virtualization market in 2023, it is believed to have been difficult for its customers to switch to similar products from other companies.

The VMware software enables virtual server integration and segmentation.

