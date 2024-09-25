Japan Restaurant Sales Up 9.3 Pct in Aug.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--Restaurant sales in Japan in August climbed 9.3 pct from a year earlier, reflecting continuing robust demand from foreign tourists and the popularity of takeout services during the Paris Olympic Games, industry data showed Wednesday.

Sales at fast-food restaurants rose 9.6 pct, led by strong sales of cold items for takeout amid extreme summer heat, according to the Japan Food Service Association.

All types of restaurants marked growth on strong demand from foreign visitors, which outweighed the negative effects of typhoons.

Family restaurants saw their sales increase 9.9 pct, dinner restaurants 6.7 pct, and pubs and "izakaya" Japanese-style bars 3.7 pct.

