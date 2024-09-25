Japan on High Alert after China's ICBM Launch

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Wednesday heightened its surveillance over possible further Chinese military activities, following Beijing's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile the same day.

Although the missile was not found to have flown over Japan or damaged Japan-linked ships, Tokyo is rushing to assess China's intentions and future actions as the Chinese military is stepping up its movements around Japan.

"There have been no reports of damage to Japan-related ships," Defense Minister Minoru Kihara told reporters in the city of Saitama, north of Tokyo, Wednesday afternoon. "We will continue gathering and analyzing information on Chinese military movements and implement all available surveillance measures."

The Japan Coast Guard received a notification from Chinese authorities Monday regarding planned "falling space debris." In response, it issued navigation warnings for three locations--waters northwest of the Philippine island of Luzon, waters east of the island and waters in the South Pacific--between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday.

China's ICBM is believed to have flown over the sites. The Defense Ministry said the missile has not been reported to have flown over Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]