Japan 2023 Private-Sector Pay Up Marginally to 4.6 M. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese private-sector workers' wages in 2023 averaged 4.6 million yen, up a meager 0.4 pct from the previous year, a National Tax Agency survey showed Wednesday.

The average went up for the third consecutive year, but the growth pace slowed markedly from 2.7 pct.

Men's wages rose 0.9 pct to 5.69 million yen on average while women's 0.7 pct to 3.16 million yen.

Regular workers were paid 5.30 million yen, up 1.3 pct, and part-timers 2.02 million yen, up 0.7 pct.

Industry-by-industry data showed workers at utilities were the highest wage earners with 7.75 million yen, up 3.7 pct, as were the previous year, followed by those at financial institutions including insurers with 6.52 million yen, down 0.6 pct.

