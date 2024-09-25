Death Toll from Noto Peninsula Rain Rises to 11

Newsfrom Japan

Wajima, Ishikawa Pref., Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--The death toll after last weekend's heavy rain that caused floods and landslides in the northern part of the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, rose to 11 on Wednesday.

A woman's body was found in the city of Wajima on Wednesday morning. Also in the city, another body was discovered on the coast and yet another body in a different costal area.

The three added to the six deaths already confirmed in Wajima and the two in the city of Suzu.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, a total of 157 people were isolated at 16 locations in seven districts, according to the prefecture.

At evacuation centers in 31 locations in Wajima, Suzu and the town of Noto, all in the northern part of the peninsula, 514 people were taking shelter.

