Tokyo Game Show Kicks Off

Chiba, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--The annual Tokyo Game Show kicked off in the city of Chiba, east of Tokyo, on Thursday with a record high of some 980 exhibitors showcasing new video game consoles and game titles.

Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. shows off the PS5 Pro, an advanced version of its PlayStation 5 console that features higher-resolution images, for the first time in the world.

Square Enix Co. sets a booth where visitors can play a remake edition of its Dragon Quest 3 title. Capcom Co. exhibits the latest work of its Monster Hunter series.

The show is open on Thursday and Friday for people in the game industry and on weekend to the general public at the Makuhari Messe convention center. Organizers expect it to attract about 250,000 visitors.

