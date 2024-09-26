U.S., Japan, Others Call for Ceasefire across Lebanon-Israel Border

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--The United States, Japan, France and some others on Wednesday called for an immediate 21-day ceasefire across the Lebanon-Israel border amid the Israel-Hezbollah conflict.

"It is time to conclude a diplomatic settlement that enables civilians on both sides of the border to return to their homes in safety," the countries said in the statement.

"We are then prepared to fully support all diplomatic efforts to conclude an agreement between Lebanon and Israel within this period," they noted.

The countries also include Australia, Britain, Canada, Germany, Italy, the European Union, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

